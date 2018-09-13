Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Remains out for training camp
Vilardi (back) is listed as week-to-week and is not expected on the ice when training camp begins, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Vilardi's back injury likely means he won't be on the radar of many people on draft day, as he was projected as a late-round choice at best in standard leagues. Vilardi has the talent to start the year in Los Angeles, but if he misses the majority of camp, it's likely that the Kings will start him in the AHL to allow him to get back to game shape before bringing him up to the NHL. Watch him and be ready to jump on him if and when the Kings promote him.
