Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Returned to juniors
Vilardi (back) will finish his recovery with in juniors with WHL Windsor, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Vilardi -- who was taken with the 11th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft -- missed out on the entirety of training camp due to his back injury, which likely ended any hope he had of forcing the Kings to keep him around. Instead, the center will rejoin the Spitfires where he racked up 29 goals and 32 helpers in 49 outings last year. While the 18-year-old's impact won't be felt this season, owners in deeper dynasty leagues will want to monitor his progress.
