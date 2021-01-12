Vilardi (undisclosed) practiced with the team Tuesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vilardi hasn't practiced since Saturday, but he's back in action. It looks ike he's on track to play in Thursday's season opener against the Wild. The 21-year-old posted seven points -- two with the man advantage -- over 10 games with the Kings last year. Vilardi should take on a larger role this year, and he's slated to work on the power play.