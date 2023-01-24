Vilardi traveled back to LA to be re-evaluated for an upper-body injury and is not expected to rejoin the team for the remaining four games of its road trip, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Combined with the All-Star Game and the Kings' bye week, Vilardi shouldn't be expected back in action until Feb 11 against the Penguins. The 23-year-old center has already missed the team's last three games, which will bring his total games missed up to seven at least. Prior to getting hurt, Vilardi was rolling offensively with three goals and six assists in nine outings, including a trio of power-play points.