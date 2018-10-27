Vilardi (back) remains out indefinitely, though he was able to practice with the Kings regulars for the first time Saturday, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Nabbed by the Kings with the 11th overall selection in the 2017 draft, Vilardi is slowly but surely coming along with his recovery efforts. The highly touted center prospect seems to be in good spirits despite the injury delaying his arrival to the big stage. "It felt good to be out there practicing," Vilardi said. "This is my first practice. Last year I didn't get a chance to play with the guys in training camp or anything, so it's definitely an eye-opener, a change of pace because I was skating by myself. But there's nothing like skating with these guys, obviously. It was definitely fun."