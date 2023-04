Vilardi scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Vilardi missed 10 games with an upper-body injury, but he was able to resume his usual third-line role. His goal late in the second period tied the game at 2-2, but the Kings couldn't keep their momentum up in the final frame. Vilardi's return should be a big boost for the Kings' depth -- he had 23 tallies, 18 assists, 122 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in 63 regular-season outings.