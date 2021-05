Vilardi notched an assist in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blues.

Vilardi set up Alex Iafallo's game-tying goal in the third period. With the helper, Vilardi has a four-game point streak. He's put in a good effort to finish the year strong. The 21-year-old center is up to 23 points, 64 shots on net and a minus-8 rating in 52 contests overall.