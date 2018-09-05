Vilardi (back) has officially been ruled out for rookie camp, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This news was relayed from Kings GM Rob Blake. Considering Vilardi was the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, there are plenty of owners, especially those involved in dynasty leagues, eager to see the highly touted forward prospect take to the ice ahead of the 2018-19 season. At this point, it's too early to tell whether Vilardi will be fit to participate in the team's main training camp.