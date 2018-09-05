Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Ruled out for rookie camp
Vilardi (back) has officially been ruled out for rookie camp, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
This news was relayed from Kings GM Rob Blake. Considering Vilardi was the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, there are plenty of owners, especially those involved in dynasty leagues, eager to see the highly touted forward prospect take to the ice ahead of the 2018-19 season. At this point, it's too early to tell whether Vilardi will be fit to participate in the team's main training camp.
More News
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Doubtful for rookie camp•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Not attending World Juniors Showcase•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Inks entry-level deal•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Finally makes season debut•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Making progress in recovery•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Returned to juniors•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...