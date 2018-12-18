Vilardi has been ruled out of the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championships due to an undisclosed injury, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.

Vilardi was believed to be healthy when the Kings announced he had been loaned to Team Canada on Dec. 10, but it appears as though the oft-injured forward may have aggravated the back injury that has bothered him for much of the 2018-19 campaign during practice. More details on the 2017 first-round pick's condition should emerge in the coming days.