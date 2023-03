Vilardi scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Vilardi has racked up five goals and one assist over his last seven contests. The 23-year-old doubled the Kings' lead to 2-0 with his tally late in the first period of this game. For the season, he's at 22 goals, 37 points, 111 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 56 appearances.