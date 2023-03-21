Vilardi scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 8-2 win over the Flames.

Vilardi has gotten on the scoresheet in nine of the last 12 games, picking up six goals and four assists over that span. The 23-year-old forward has 41 points, 122 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 61 contests overall. He continues to thrive on the third line and first power-play unit in what's shaping up to be a strong finish to the season.