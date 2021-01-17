Vilardi scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.
Vilardi got the Kings on the board late in the first period with a snapshot from the high slot. It was the first goal of the year for the 21-year-old, who produced seven points in a 10-game look with the Kings last season.
