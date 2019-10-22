Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Set to resume skating
Vilardi (back) will take the ice in full equipment with the Kings' development staff this week, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Vilardi is still trying to recover from a back injury that he's been dealing with for over two years now. The fact that he's set to resume skating is obviously a positive development, but there's still no telling when he might be cleared for game action. If and when that happens, the 2017 first-round pick will almost certainly be sent to AHL Ontario for the entirety of the campaign, so it's safe to assume he won't have any fantasy value in 2019-20.
More News
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Will not attend development camp•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Moves back to junior•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Ruled out of World Juniors•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Loaned to Canadian Junior team•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Extends rehab stint•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Headed for conditioning stint•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.