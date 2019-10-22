Vilardi (back) will take the ice in full equipment with the Kings' development staff this week, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Vilardi is still trying to recover from a back injury that he's been dealing with for over two years now. The fact that he's set to resume skating is obviously a positive development, but there's still no telling when he might be cleared for game action. If and when that happens, the 2017 first-round pick will almost certainly be sent to AHL Ontario for the entirety of the campaign, so it's safe to assume he won't have any fantasy value in 2019-20.