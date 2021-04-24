Vilardi produced an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Vilardi picked up the primary assist on a Trevor Moore goal at the buzzer in the first period. The 21-year-old Vilardi snapped his eight-game point drought, which also saw him sit out two contests as a healthy scratch. There's bound to be growing pains with the young forward, but he's accumulated 16 points in 42 contests this season.