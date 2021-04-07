Vilardi will be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game against Arizona, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Vilardi's gone scoreless while posting a minus-3 rating in his last four games, so coach Todd McLellan is likely hoping a trip to the press box will light a fire under the 21-year-old forward. Vilardi has tallied six goals and 15 points in 37 games this campaign.
