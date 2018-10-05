Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Skates ahead of practice session
Vilardi (back) took an early morning twirl on the ice, but won't join the team for practice, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
While it's certainly a step in the right direction, it would appear Vilardi is still a long way off from actually dressing in a NHL game for the Kings. Depending on how long the youngster remains sidelined, the organization could decide to send him to the minors once cleared to play in order to ease him back into action.
