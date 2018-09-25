Vilardi (back) skated on his own in a track suit after practice Tuesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Vilardi is still considered week-to-week with his back injury, and remains without a concrete timetable for his return to practice, much less game action. Once he's given a clean bill of health, the 11th overall pick from the 2017 NHL draft will likely be assigned to OHL Kingston.

