Vilardi posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Head coach Todd McLellan has recently relegated Vilardi to fourth-line duties as the young forward works through a slump. He skated with Blake Lizotte and Austin Wagner on Monday. Vilardi had the secondary assist on Matt Roy's second-period tally. Recent struggles aside, the 21-year-old Vilardi has done reasonably well in his first full season with 13 points, 35 shots and a minus-4 rating through 31 contests.