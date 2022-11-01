Vilardi scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Vilardi opened the scoring at 13:12 of the first period with his eighth goal of the season. He also set up an Anze Kopitar tally in the second. Vilardi's had a remarkable start to 2022-23 with 13 points in 11 contests, putting him in a tie for sixth in the league in scoring. He's added 29 shots on net and a plus-3 rating while earning only two of his point on the power play so far. If he continues to play on the top line, he could have some long-term success in what's shaping up to be a breakout year.