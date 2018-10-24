Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Still at least a week away
Vilardi (back) is scheduled to be evaluated in another week, but could start practicing soon, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Vilardi almost certainly will be sent down to the minors -- at the very least on a conditioning assignment -- before he gets a chance to suit up for the Kings given how long he has been out with this back issue. The 19-year-old recorded 58 points in 32 games for OHL Kingston last season, earning him a three-year, entry-level deal in March.
