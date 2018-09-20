Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Takes step in recovery
Vilardi remains week-to-week with his back injury, but the Kings plan to send him to the ice without his normal gear Thursday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
The week-to-week label suggests that there's no concrete return date for Vilardi, though the top prospect is about to take a big step in his rehab by skating.
