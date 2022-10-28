Vilardi scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Jets.

Vilardi got a piece of a Kevin Fiala shot to net the Kings' third goal. The 23-year-old Vilardi has been one of the nicest surprises for fantasy managers so far, as he's racked up six goals, four assists, 23 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in nine contests. He won't keep shooting 26.1 percent all year, especially when he's confined to a middle-six role at even strength, but his role on the top power-play unit should make him an intriguing depth option.