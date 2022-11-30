Vilardi scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Vilardi returned after a one-game absence due to an upper-body injury. He made his impact felt early, scoring his power-play marker in the first period. The 23-year-old struck again just three seconds after another power play expired in the middle stanza. Vilardi ends a tough November on a high note -- he finished the month with five goals in 13 outings. He was more consistent in October, but his unsteady play recently has seen him slip back into a third-line role at even strength. Vilardi has 13 tallies, five assists, 54 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 24 contests.