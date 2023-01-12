Vilardi scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Vilardi ended his goal drought at five games when he tipped in a Sean Durzi shot in the third period. During the dry spell, Vilardi still racked up five helpers -- he's had a couple of quiet stretches but has more often been a part of the Kings' success on offense. The tally was his 17th of the season and it secured his first 30-point campaign in just 44 appearances. He's added 87 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-6 rating while logging consistent middle-six minutes.