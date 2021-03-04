Vilardi scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Vilardi tipped in a Mikey Anderson shot, beating Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta five-hole. This brought the Kings within a goal, but they got no closer. The 21-year-old Vilardi has six tallies, four helpers, 24 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 21 outings. He's likely here to stay in the NHL, although his fantasy value in redraft leagues is limited to deeper formats.