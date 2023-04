Vilardi (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus Vegas on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

This will be the sixth game in a row that Vilardi will miss. He is having his best NHL season, scoring 23 times and adding 18 assists in 63 games. Vilardi has five goals and nine points on the power play as he is averaging a career high 2:58 of ice time with the man-advantage.