Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Will start practicing Wednesday
Vilardi (back) is set to practice with AHL Ontario on Wednesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
While Vilardi is still a ways off from returning to game action, the fact that he has been cleared to practice is certainly a step in the right direction. Once cleared to play, the center figures to reassigned to the minors officially where he will likely spend the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign. If the 20-year-old can avoid a setback, he could get an extended look at training camp next fall.
