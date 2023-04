Vilardi (upper body) won't play Monday in Game 1 against Edmonton, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

It's unclear at this time when Vilardi will be available to return to the lineup. He also missed the final nine games of the regular season. Vilardi compiled 23 goals, 41 points and 122 shots on net in 63 contests during the 2022-23 campaign.