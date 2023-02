Vilardi (upper body) won't be ready to play Saturday versus the Penguins, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Vilardi was injured prior to the All-Star break, and he's set to miss his eighth straight game Saturday. With news of Arthur Kaliyev (lower body) set to return for that contest, it wouldn't be surprising to see Vilardi end up on injured reserve as a corresponding move.