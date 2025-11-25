Slukynsky was named the NCHC Goaltender of the Week on Tuesday.

Slukynsky helped Western Michigan University to a weekend sweep over the University of Nebraska-Omaha, allowing four goals on 52 shots in the pair of wins. For the season, Slukynsky has maintained a 9-5-0 record with a 2.81 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 14 games for the Broncos. The sophomore goalie is a Kings prospect who was a fourth-round pick in 2023.