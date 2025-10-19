Slukynsky won both of Western Michigan University's games versus UMass-Lowell this weekend, stopping 36 of 37 shots in those contests.

Slukynsky, a Kings prospect, earned his second collegiate shutout in Saturday's 6-0 win. He's 3-1-0 with a 2.02 GAA and an .890 save percentage through four games this season, though the Broncos' defense has been dominant to limit the shots he sees. The 20-year-old netminder's strong start is commendable, but he's still likely a few years from competing for an NHL job.