Slukynsky posted a 33-save shutout in Western Michigan University's 4-0 win over the University of Notre Dame on Saturday.

Notre Dame had no answer for Slukynsky in back-to-back games, as the 20-year-old netminder turned aside a total of 51 shots in a pair of shutouts. That's almost certainly going to earn the Kings prospect some NCHC accolades for the week. This stretch also accounts for two of his three shutouts this season, and he's 14-6-0 on the year.