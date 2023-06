Hodgson was traded from Philadelphia to Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Hodgson was part of a six-player, three-team trade between the Kings, Flyers and Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old forward picked up eight points and 83 penalty minutes in 46 games with AHL Lehigh Valley last season. He also appeared in one contest with the Flyers. Los Angeles also retained 30 percent of the contract for Ivan Provorov, who was sent to Columbus, and acquired defenseman Kevin Connauton from the Flyers in the deal.