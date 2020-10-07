Grans was drafted 35th overall by the Kings at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

A product of the Malmo program in Sweden, Grans split his season between the big club and their U20 junior club. Grans' calling card is his offensive production. He's your prototypical creative power-play quarterback, but he's raw. Grans displays outstanding vision and has displayed a strong understanding of when to join the rush to generate offensive chances. He also has plenty of size at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds. Like many young players, Grans needs to work on his play in his own end but L.A. didn't draft him to log heavy defensive minutes. Consider him a project pick and wait until his game develops more before you add him to your dynasty roster.