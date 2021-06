Grans signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Friday.

LA selected Grans with the 35th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old Swede spent the 2020-21 campaign with the Malmo Redhawks of the SHL, picking up 12 points in 43 games. Grans is expected to remain in Sweden for the 2021-22 season, but he could make the transition to North America the following year.