Brzustewicz scored twice on 10 shots in OHL London's 6-1 win over Erie on Friday.

Brzustewicz, a defenseman, was a huge performer in this big win for the Knights. He was selected 31st overall in 2025 by the Kings, though his offense is still viewed as a work in progress. The 18-year-old blueliner has four points over five games this season after recording 42 points, 146 shots on net and 77 PIM in 67 regular-season outings a year ago.