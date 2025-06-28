Brzustewicz was the 31st overall pick by Los Angeles in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Brzustewicz is a product of the CHL's best development program in London, and the kid has chops. His brother, Hunter Brzustewicz, is in Calgary's system, but the younger defender doesn't have as high an outlook. Henry hasn't really shown much offense, although he will likely be given that opportunity in the next couple years with the Knights. His compete is his best attribute, and he should work the brain lapses out of his game working with the Hunter brothers. If so, Brzustewicz can carve out a 4D, Olli Maatta-type career. If so, he's a guy whose best fantasy contribution will come from blocking shots.