Brzustewicz notched three assists in OHL London's 5-4 win over Owen Sound on Saturday.

The defenseman has earned a goal and five assists over his last three games. That matches his point total from the previous 10 contests. Brzustewicz has put together an acceptable season with 26 points, 131 shots on net, 43 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 34 appearances. Considering London has had a decent season, Brzustewicz's heavily negative plus-minus rating is a concern for his defensive skills. However, he projects to be more of a stay-at-home type once he reaches the professional ranks.