Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Absent from morning skate
Kovalchuk (ankle) didn't participate in practice and isn't expected to play Sunday versus the Hurricanes, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kovalchuk's dealing with an infection in his ankle. The Kings claimed Nikita Scherbak off waivers to serve as depth during Kovalchuk's absence. The team still hasn't released a timeline for his return, but Kovalchuk's next chance to play will be Sunday versus the Coyotes.
