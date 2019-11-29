Kovalchuk has not skated with the Kings since Nov. 9, three days before the Kings told him he would no longer be playing in games.

After nearly three weeks on the bench, it seems clear that Kovalchuk isn't going to be in the Kings' plans anytime soon. If he's on your roster, it's time to move on, as he's unlikely to play anywhere but the KHL this year, and even that seems a remote possibility.