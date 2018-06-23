Kovalchuk has agreed to a three-year contract with the Kings, reports Bob McKenzie of TSN.ca.

The average annual cap hit is $6.25 million, which is the same as the Leafs' deal with Patrick Marleau. Kovalchuk will immediately bring sniping to the Kings' top six, but he will be 38 in a young man's league when the deal ends.

