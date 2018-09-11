Kings president, Luc Robitaille expects newly acquired sniper, Ilya Kovalchuk, to score 25-30 goals this season, Josh Cooper of The Athletic reports.

Like a fine wine, Kovalchuk, 35, only gets better with age. In the five-plus seasons spent abroad, playing in the KHL, Kovalchuk's final two were his best statistically. Meanwhile, he's averaged one point-per-game in the North American "show" -- 816 points in 816 games, including an 83-point campaign in 2011-12. Kovalchuk's specialty is scoring goals, especially via one-timers -- his new team, the Kings, averaged less than three goals-per-game in 2017-18. Expect the addition of the Russian sniper to cause that number to rise above three in 2018-19.