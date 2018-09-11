Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Big year ahead in LA?
Kings president, Luc Robitaille expects newly acquired sniper, Ilya Kovalchuk, to score 25-30 goals this season, Josh Cooper of The Athletic reports.
Like a fine wine, Kovalchuk, 35, only gets better with age. In the five-plus seasons spent abroad, playing in the KHL, Kovalchuk's final two were his best statistically. Meanwhile, he's averaged one point-per-game in the North American "show" -- 816 points in 816 games, including an 83-point campaign in 2011-12. Kovalchuk's specialty is scoring goals, especially via one-timers -- his new team, the Kings, averaged less than three goals-per-game in 2017-18. Expect the addition of the Russian sniper to cause that number to rise above three in 2018-19.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...