Kovalchuk scored a goal and added two assists Sunday in a 4-3 home win versus the Rangers.

The Russian had been shutout in three straight but broke out in a big way Sunday, helping the Kings snap their six-game losing skid in the process. Kovalchuk has eight points on the season and will now enjoy a three-day break, with Los Angeles' next game coming Thursday at home against the Flyers.

