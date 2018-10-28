Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Breaks out of slump in big way
Kovalchuk scored a goal and added two assists Sunday in a 4-3 home win versus the Rangers.
The Russian had been shutout in three straight but broke out in a big way Sunday, helping the Kings snap their six-game losing skid in the process. Kovalchuk has eight points on the season and will now enjoy a three-day break, with Los Angeles' next game coming Thursday at home against the Flyers.
