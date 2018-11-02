Kovalchuk scored a goal and added a power-play assist Thursday in a 5-2 loss to Philadelphia.

Kovalchuk and Jeff Carter were the only bright spots for the Kings on another lackluster night for the team. While Los Angeles has struggled mightily on the way to a 2-8-0 record to start the season, Kovalchuk seems to be back on track with five points in his past two games.