Kovalchuk scored a goal and three points in a 4-1 victory against the Ducks on Tuesday.

In his return to the NHL, Kovalchuk has been pretty fantastic, recording five goals and 14 points in 14 games. Kovalchuk has a four-game point streak and has recorded three goals and nine points during that stretch. Owners shouldn't expect him to average a point per game all season, but even at 35, Kovalchuk can be a star in the NHL.