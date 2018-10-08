Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Earns first two points for royal club
Kovalchuk recorded two even-strength assists in Sunday's 4-2 home win over the Red Wings. The Russian power winger crossed 400 career helpers and delivered his first points as a King.
Kovalchuk now has 401 career assists and 818 total points in as many NHL contests. He's back in the NHL after wreaking havoc on KHL goalies the past five seasons, forming the top line with two-time Selke Trophy winner Anze Kopitar and another heady skater in 24-year-old Alex Iafallo. Curiously, the Kings used Kovalchuk as a net-front screener on the power play in the season-opening loss to the Sharks on Friday. Sure, he's a tank at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, but the winger also boasts a terrific point shot that could result in plenty of man-advantage goals should the Kings switch things up in that key special teams situation.
