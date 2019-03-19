Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Gathers helper in return
Kovalchuk generated an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.
He added two shots in the contest. The helper gives him 31 points (14 goals, 17 helpers) in 60 appearances, though he's also collected a minus-26 rating. It's likely not what many were expecting from the Russian winger after a five-year absence from the NHL.
