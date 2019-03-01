Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Good to go against Chicago
Kovalchuk (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blackhawks, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kovalchuk missed Thursday's matchup with Dallas due to an upper-body issue, but he was never expected to be on the shelf for long. The veteran winger will return to a top-six role as well as a spot on the Kings' top power-play unit against Chicago.
