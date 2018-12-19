Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: 'Good to go' for Saturday's game
Kovalchuk (ankle) is expected to return Saturday against host San Jose, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
While Kings coach Willie Desjardins said Kovalchuck is "good to go," the fact remains that the brawny winger is still on injured reserve. An activation appears imminent in this case, but the Russian hasn't been too appealing of a fantasy option since he plays for a team that ranks 31st in the league in scoring at 2.23 goals per game.
More News
-
Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Out four weeks after procedure•
-
Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Officially ruled out•
-
Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Absent from morning skate•
-
Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Will be treated for infection•
-
Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Officially out Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...