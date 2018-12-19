Kovalchuk (ankle) is expected to return Saturday against host San Jose, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

While Kings coach Willie Desjardins said Kovalchuck is "good to go," the fact remains that the brawny winger is still on injured reserve. An activation appears imminent in this case, but the Russian hasn't been too appealing of a fantasy option since he plays for a team that ranks 31st in the league in scoring at 2.23 goals per game.