Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Healthy scratch going forward
The Kings have informed Kovalchuk he will not play for the "foreseeable future," but he's allowed to practice with the team, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
This could mark the end of Kovalchuk's stint with the Kings and possibly the NHL. This was the worst-case scenario when the Kings signed Kovalchuk to a three-year deal worth $6.25 million per season in June of 2018. It's unlikely the Russian forward is content watching from the press box for the rest of the year, and he could opt to return to the KHL unless the Kings choose to trade him. Kovalchuk has produced nine points and a minus-10 rating over 17 games this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.