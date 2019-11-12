The Kings have informed Kovalchuk he will not play for the "foreseeable future," but he's allowed to practice with the team, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

This could mark the end of Kovalchuk's stint with the Kings and possibly the NHL. This was the worst-case scenario when the Kings signed Kovalchuk to a three-year deal worth $6.25 million per season in June of 2018. It's unlikely the Russian forward is content watching from the press box for the rest of the year, and he could opt to return to the KHL unless the Kings choose to trade him. Kovalchuk has produced nine points and a minus-10 rating over 17 games this year.